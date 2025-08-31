Resurgence of Harmony: Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims Unite to Reopen Sharada Bhawani Temple

In a poignant display of unity and heritage, the Kashmiri Pandit community, alongside local Muslims, celebrated the reopening of the Sharada Bhawani temple in Budgam, Kashmir, after over three decades.

The event drew Kashmiri Pandit families back to their ancestral lands for the first time since the 1990s unrest. Plans for a new temple are underway, highlighting collaboration with the district administration.

Local Muslims, essential to the celebration, welcomed the Pandits, emphasizing a shared past and support for the community's cultural and religious revival.

