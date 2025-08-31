Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Chamundi Hill Temple's Religious Ownership

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka accuses the Congress government of targeting Hindu religious centers, alleging a 'toolkit' against Chamundi Hill Temple. The controversy stems from Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's statement asserting the temple's inclusivity. Ashoka demands an apology from Banu Mushtaq, invited to open Mysuru Dasara, for previous statements deemed disrespectful.

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has launched a fierce critique against the ruling Congress, accusing it of targeting Hindu religious centers, notably the Chamundi Hill Temple. This comes after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's controversial remarks suggesting the temple doesn't solely belong to Hindus, which has incited opposition from Ashoka and his party.

Ashoka, after visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple, declared plans for a large-scale protest to contest the Congress's narrative. He questioned, "If Chamundi doesn't belong to Hindus, who does it belong to?" He cautioned the government about potential Hindu backlash if such actions persist, comparing it to a conspiracy against Hindu sites like Sabarimala and Tirupati.

The debate intensified as the government extended an invite to Banu Mushtaq for the 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' inauguration, atop Chamundi Hill. Mushtaq faced criticism for alleged insensitive remarks about Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. Ashoka insists Mushtaq apologize and express respect towards the Chamundi deity before participating.

