Nadda Seeks Ganesh's Blessings for India's Progress
BJP president J P Nadda visited a Ganesh pandal, expressing aspirations for India's development under PM Modi. Highlighting Ganesh's symbolic roles in wisdom and obstacle removal, Nadda emphasized achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat. Joined by fellow politicians, the visit included interactions and respects at notable Mumbai locations.
BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda visited a Ganesh pandal on Sunday, expressing hopes for India's prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He acknowledged Lord Ganesh as the deity of wisdom and an emblem of obstacle removal, seeking blessings for national progress.
Nadda, accompanied by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan, and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, reflected on the festival's historical significance. He noted Lokmanya Tilak's initiation of the public Ganesh festival in 1893 that contributed to India's freedom movement.
Throughout his visit, Nadda engaged in various activities, including attending 'Mann Ki Baat' by PM Modi and consulting with Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan. His itinerary also covered visits to 'Krantigatha', an underground museum of revolutionaries, and prominent local pandals, stressing unity and progress in the community.
