Cheteshwar Pujara: A Tribute to Test Cricket's Stalwart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Cheteshwar Pujara, highlighting the Test cricket icon's invaluable contribution as he announced his retirement. Modi's letter praised Pujara's steadfast dedication to the format, citing his significant role in India's series wins in Australia.

Pujara, known for his unwavering focus and long stints at the crease, formed the backbone of India's batting. His career spanned 103 Tests, with significant contributions in challenging international environments.

Modi commended Pujara's enduring commitment to domestic cricket, emphasizing its impact on Saurashtra's cricketing landscape. Pujara expressed gratitude for the PM's words as he embarks on new ventures post-retirement.