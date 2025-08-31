Left Menu

Cheteshwar Pujara: A Tribute to Test Cricket's Stalwart

Cheteshwar Pujara, a renowned figure in Test cricket, receives accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his retirement. Pujara's career, marked by perseverance and dedication to the long format, culminated in notable successes, including India's series victories in Australia. Modi praised his commitment to both international and domestic cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:59 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara: A Tribute to Test Cricket's Stalwart
Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Cheteshwar Pujara, highlighting the Test cricket icon's invaluable contribution as he announced his retirement. Modi's letter praised Pujara's steadfast dedication to the format, citing his significant role in India's series wins in Australia.

Pujara, known for his unwavering focus and long stints at the crease, formed the backbone of India's batting. His career spanned 103 Tests, with significant contributions in challenging international environments.

Modi commended Pujara's enduring commitment to domestic cricket, emphasizing its impact on Saurashtra's cricketing landscape. Pujara expressed gratitude for the PM's words as he embarks on new ventures post-retirement.

TRENDING

1
Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

Pune Electrician Nabbed in Multi-Lakh Stock Trading Scam

 India
2
North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

 Global
3
Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceedings

Fraudulent Transactions Exposed at Hindusthan National Glass in NCLT Proceed...

 India
4
India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar.

India beat Japan 3-2 in pool match of men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Ra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025