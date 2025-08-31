Jude Law Enters Kremlin's World

Jude Law assumes the controversial role of Vladimir Putin in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin', a provocative film set to debut at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Olivier Assayas, the film offers a chilling portrayal of Putin's ascent to power and the manipulation of political narratives within Russia.

Law, unfazed by potential backlash, describes the film as a nuanced exploration rather than a controversial hit piece. The story is inspired by Giuliano da Empoli's novel, centering on Vadim Baranov, a Kremlin insider who climbs from artist to Putin's spin doctor, sacrificing ethics for power.

Assayas highlights the film's broader implications, reflecting on global political dynamics and authoritarianism. The project challenges viewers to navigate moral complexities without oversimplifying characters, aiming to provoke thoughtful discourse rather than black-and-white judgments.