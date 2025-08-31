Jim Jarmusch Confronts Controversy Over Film Funding Ties
Veteran director Jim Jarmusch raised concerns over his film distributor Mubi's financial links to Sequoia Capital, known for investments in Israeli military technologies. Despite these concerns, Jarmusch continues to work with Mubi, highlighting the complexities of film financing. His latest film competes at the Venice Film Festival.
Renowned U.S. director Jim Jarmusch has expressed concerns over his film distributor's financial connections to contentious sources. Mubi, which is promoting Jarmusch's latest work, has received significant investment from Sequoia Capital, known for backing Israeli defense-tech firms.
Jarmusch acknowledged the complexities of film financing, noting that most corporate investments contain morally questionable elements. Despite his reservations, he praised Mubi's collaboration, which predates the contentious investment. The director emphasized that prevailing accountability should rest with corporate entities rather than filmmakers.
Jarmusch's new film, "Father Mother Sister Brother," is highlighted at the Venice Film Festival amid ongoing debates about Israeli-Palestinian conflicts. The movie stars prominent actors such as Tom Waits and Cate Blanchett and is in contention for the prestigious Golden Lion award.
(With inputs from agencies.)
