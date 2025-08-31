Legacy of Cinematic Excellence: Prem Sagar's Journey Remembered

The film and television industry mourn the loss of acclaimed director-cinematographer Prem Sagar, who passed away at age 81. Known for his cinematographic work in 'Charas' and contributions to television classics like 'Alif Laila', Sagar had been battling illness at Breach Candy Hospital before his demise on Sunday morning.

Prem Sagar's illustrious career, rooted in his education at the Film and Television Institute of India, also saw him acting in productions such as 'Nishchaiy' and 'Ek Ladka Ek Ladki'. His death marks the end of an era, as he leaves behind a prolific legacy shaped by his father, Ramanand Sagar's renowned 'Ramayan' series.

Prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including actor and MP Arun Govil, paid tribute to Sagar. Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in 'Ramayan', expressed his condolences on social media, emphasizing the profound impact of Sagar's work. Sagar's last rites were performed in Mumbai, attended by family, friends, and colleagues.