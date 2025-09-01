Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Rampage at Temple Ends in Death

In a tragic turn of events at a temple in Haripad, the violent outburst of a captive elephant resulted in the death of its chief handler, Muralidharan Nair, and injuries to another mahout, Sunil Kumar. The incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities.

Muralidharan, aged 53 and hailing from Edapponmuri, Alappuzha, lost his life after attempting to control Skandan, an elephant owned by the Subrahmanya temple. Initially, he managed to subdue the animal after it attacked Sunil Kumar, who is currently in critical condition.

The situation escalated later as the elephant turned violent again while being moved, fatally injuring Muralidharan. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. Haripad police have filed a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

