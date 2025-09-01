Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Elephant Rampage at Temple Ends in Death

A tragic incident unfolded at a temple in Haripad, where a mahout was killed and another injured after an elephant attack. The deceased, Muralidharan Nair, was the chief handler of the elephant, Skandan, which turned violent while being moved. Police are investigating the unnatural death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:21 IST
In a tragic turn of events at a temple in Haripad, the violent outburst of a captive elephant resulted in the death of its chief handler, Muralidharan Nair, and injuries to another mahout, Sunil Kumar. The incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities.

Muralidharan, aged 53 and hailing from Edapponmuri, Alappuzha, lost his life after attempting to control Skandan, an elephant owned by the Subrahmanya temple. Initially, he managed to subdue the animal after it attacked Sunil Kumar, who is currently in critical condition.

The situation escalated later as the elephant turned violent again while being moved, fatally injuring Muralidharan. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries. Haripad police have filed a case of unnatural death and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

