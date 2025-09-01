Mumbai's Ganpati Festival: A Spectacular Immersion of Devotion

In a vibrant display of devotion, over 40,000 idols were immersed in Mumbai's water bodies following the fifth day of the Ganpati festival. Civic officials confirmed the smooth execution of these traditional rituals, with no untoward incidents reported across the city.

The festival began on August 27 and will conclude on September 6, with a significant number of devotees choosing to partake in immersions after one-and-a-half days, as well as on the fifth and seventh days. On Monday, a tally revealed that a total of 40,225 idols had been immersed, comprised of 39,037 domestic Ganpati idols, 1,175 from public mandals, and 13 of the Goddess Hartalika.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has established nearly 290 artificial ponds alongside existing natural water bodies for these ceremonies, advocating for eco-friendly practices by urging participants to use drums or buckets for biodegradable Ganpati idols, while larger Plaster of Paris idols should be confined to artificial ponds.

(With inputs from agencies.)