Left Menu

Queen Camilla's Courageous Encounter on the Train

A new book reveals that as a teenager, Queen Camilla defended herself from an attacker on a train by hitting him with her shoe. The incident, which occurred when she was 16 or 17, is recounted in 'Power and the Palace', now being serialized in The Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:57 IST
Queen Camilla's Courageous Encounter on the Train
Queen Camilla
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable revelation from the book 'Power and the Palace', Queen Camilla is said to have fended off an attacker during her teenage years by using her shoe as a weapon. The incident took place on a train bound for London's Paddington station.

According to the book, which is being serialized in The Times, Camilla struck the assailant in the genitals with her heel, effectively deterring the attack. Upon arrival at Paddington, she identified the man to railway officials, who then arrested him.

This account, shared by former Times royal correspondent Valentine Low, highlights an early example of Camilla's strength and resilience. Despite her longstanding advocacy for victims of abuse, she has not publicly discussed this personal experience. Buckingham Palace has chosen not to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

Bodoland Territorial Council Elections: Key Political Clash in BTC

 India
2
European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid Suspected Russian Interference

European Commission President's Plane Forced to Land Using Paper Maps Amid S...

 Global
3
Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai does not face inconvenience due to them.

Manoj Jarange asks Maratha quota protesters to ensure common man in Mumbai d...

 India
4
Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

Tejashwi Yadav Takes Aim: Bihar's CM Choice—'Duplicate' or 'Original'?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025