Queen Camilla's Courageous Encounter on the Train

In a remarkable revelation from the book 'Power and the Palace', Queen Camilla is said to have fended off an attacker during her teenage years by using her shoe as a weapon. The incident took place on a train bound for London's Paddington station.

According to the book, which is being serialized in The Times, Camilla struck the assailant in the genitals with her heel, effectively deterring the attack. Upon arrival at Paddington, she identified the man to railway officials, who then arrested him.

This account, shared by former Times royal correspondent Valentine Low, highlights an early example of Camilla's strength and resilience. Despite her longstanding advocacy for victims of abuse, she has not publicly discussed this personal experience. Buckingham Palace has chosen not to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)