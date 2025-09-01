Left Menu

Bollywood Icons Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee Celebrate First National Awards

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee celebrated their first National Awards with a dance video posted by Shah Rukh on Instagram. Both actors received awards for their roles in recent films, marking a significant career milestone. They danced to a track from Shah Rukh's son Aryan's directorial debut.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerjee, two of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, recently rejoiced over their first-ever National Awards with a heartwarming dance reunion. The duo, who have shared the screen in iconic films, took to social media to share their joy with fans.

Shah Rukh Khan received the prestigious award for his compelling performance in Atlee's 2023 blockbuster 'Jawan.' Meanwhile, Rani Mukerjee was honored for her role in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' a biographical drama that captivated audiences this year.

In true celebratory spirit, the actors danced to 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri,' a track from Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.' Their on-screen chemistry remains a fond memory for fans through films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.'

