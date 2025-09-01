Rekha Gupta Promises Concessional Metro Passes at ABVP Event
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, at the ABVP's 'Swayamsiddha 2025' event, vowed to fulfill the demand for student metro pass discounts. Reflecting on her journey from student activism to politics, she urged students to participate in causes like ABVP. She praised women's roles in Operation Sindoor.
At the annual 'Swayamsiddha 2025' hosted by ABVP at Delhi University's Sports Complex, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to introduce concessional metro passes for students, addressing a long-standing demand. She encouraged students to enrich their college experiences by engaging in meaningful causes.
Rekha Gupta shared her own journey from a student activist at Daulat Ram College to becoming the state's chief minister, emphasizing how involvement in the ABVP and student politics shaped her career. Gupta highlighted the transformative power of activism and its ability to solve problems.
In her address, Gupta referenced Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam attack, praising the contributions of female military officers. She assured students that the Delhi government, unlike previous administrations, was committed to fulfilling their demand for metro pass discounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
