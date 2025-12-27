Empowering The Future: Naidu's Vision for Students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on students to define their goals, integrate technology into their studies, and uphold cultural values. Addressing the anniversary celebrations of NTR Educational Institutions in Gandipet, Naidu reflected on the site's history as a former party headquarters and leadership training center that has now evolved into a hub for academia and holistic growth.

Naidu emphasized the importance of these institutions in shaping future leaders and noted that they were established to aid children from families affected by faction violence and road accidents. He credited the institution's growth, from its initial 131 enrollees to over 1,600 students, to his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari's visionary leadership.

The Chief Minister highlighted the work of the NTR Memorial Trust, whose blood donation initiative benefited 10 lakh people, while Sanjeevani clinics provided healthcare to 22 lakh beneficiaries. Naidu urged students to utilize online and offline courses for continuous education, asserting that focusing on quality education and career pathways would lead to overcoming poverty and achieving national prosperity.

