Bajaj Finserv Unites Fans and Cricket Icon KL Rahul

On August 25, 2025, the much-anticipated #KLRahulSeMilo contest reached its climax as winners met cricket star KL Rahul at Mumbai's Sette Mara Lounge in the St. Regis Hotel. Hosted by Bajaj Finserv, the event rewarded those who had actively engaged with its digital offerings.

The event was a culmination of weeks of enthusiastic participation, culminating in 11 top scorers winning the exclusive opportunity for one-on-one interactions with Rahul. The star cricketer engaged in candid conversations, answering queries ranging from cricket strategies to personal inspirations, offering fans an unforgettable experience.

Building on the excitement, Bajaj Finserv continues to prioritize customer engagement with innovative tools like the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator, enhancing the value and convenience for its customers. The event was a fusion of cricket enthusiasm and financial engagement, marking a significant milestone for both the fans and Bajaj Finserv.