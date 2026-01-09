Left Menu

Mumbai Election Nomination Controversy: Court Dismisses PIL

The Bombay High Court dismissed a PIL claiming unfair rejection of nomination forms for Mumbai civic polls. The petitioner alleged these rejections were based on non-statutory grounds, hampering opposition candidates. The court ruled the petitioner lacked standing as they were not a contesting candidate.

The Bombay High Court has turned down a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the rejection of numerous nomination forms for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. The petitioner, social activist Mozam Ali Mir, argued the dismissals were on 'frivolous and hyper-technical' grounds to advantage the ruling party.

Despite Mir's claims that required No Objection Certificates were not part of the official checklist, the court, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, sided with the Municipal Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer. The court concluded that the petitioner, not being a contesting candidate, had no locus standi.

The decision came after nominations closed on December 30. Mir contended that potential opposition and independent candidates were unfairly hindered, denied their right to contest due to delayed or refused NOCs by the civic corporation, which controls relevant departments.

