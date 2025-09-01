Global Ayyappa Sangamam to Showcase Sabarimala's Masterplan

The Travancore Devaswom Board announced the Global Ayyappa Sangamam to engage devotees in the development of Sabarimala. The event seeks participatory involvement from global devotees.

TDB President P S Prasanth revealed the Sabarimala masterplan will be showcased to attendees. Political leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as chief patron, support the event.

The budgeted Rs 4 crore event will rely on sponsorship and aims to spread the 'tatvamasi' philosophy. Planned for September 20 at Pampa, the initiative has stirred reactions from political parties and community groups.