Outcry Grows: Women's Collective Challenges Kerala Government Over Molestation Case

The Women in Cinema Collective has amplified its criticism against the Kerala government regarding a molestation case tied to renowned filmmaker and ex-MLA P T Kunju Mohammed.

In a compelling Facebook post, the group accused the CMO of not directly responding to a confidential complaint sent by the victim, a fellow film professional. The post highlighted an eight-day delay in filing an FIR, which only occurred after persistent urging from the complainant.

The collective also criticized the delayed actions and broken promises from state film authorities and announced their commitment to pushing for systemic changes to protect women's rights and ensure justice in similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)