Outcry Grows: Women's Collective Challenges Kerala Government Over Molestation Case

The Women in Cinema Collective criticized the Kerala government over handling a molestation case involving filmmaker P T Kunju Mohammed, alleging delayed responses and lack of effective action. Assurances were made but remain unfulfilled, as the legal system seems to favor the accused. The collective continues to advocate for justice.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:46 IST
Outcry Grows: Women's Collective Challenges Kerala Government Over Molestation Case
  • India

The Women in Cinema Collective has amplified its criticism against the Kerala government regarding a molestation case tied to renowned filmmaker and ex-MLA P T Kunju Mohammed.

In a compelling Facebook post, the group accused the CMO of not directly responding to a confidential complaint sent by the victim, a fellow film professional. The post highlighted an eight-day delay in filing an FIR, which only occurred after persistent urging from the complainant.

The collective also criticized the delayed actions and broken promises from state film authorities and announced their commitment to pushing for systemic changes to protect women's rights and ensure justice in similar cases.

