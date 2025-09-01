Left Menu

Kajol Shines in 'The Trial 2': A New Chapter of Legal Drama

Director Umesh Bist explores the evolution of characters in 'The Trial 2', highlighting Kajol's impressive portrayal of a transformed lawyer, Noyonika Sengupta. The new season, filled with intriguing legal cases and deepening personal conflicts, promises to captivate viewers. The series premieres on September 19 on JioHotstar.

Updated: 01-09-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:21 IST
Director Umesh Bist delves into the progression of his series 'The Trial 2', shedding light on the transformations that distinguish it from its predecessor. Praising Bollywood star Kajol's dynamic performance as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer, Bist articulates the unique blend of continuity and change in her character's journey.

In a conversation with ANI, Bist highlighted, 'The similarity lies in advancing our characters' stories, established in the first season, to a further level. The difference now focuses on their journey progressing forward.' He emphasized Noyonika's evolution from a novice in season one to a competent, confident lawyer navigating complex personal and professional challenges in the second season.

Accompanied by a compelling trailer, Kajol's character grapples with legal battles and a troubled marriage, portrayed with intensity and skill. Bist lauded her for being a 'director's actor', marking 'The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha' as an adaptation of the American series 'The Good Wife'. The show, featuring a stellar cast, launches on September 19 on JioHotstar.

