Tushar Gandhi Challenges Allegations, Defends Gandhian Ideals

Tushar Gandhi defends Gandhian values against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' allegations of 'urban Naxals'. He endorses a 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' for peace. Highlighting Gandhian ideals, the march would coincide with Dussehra and RSS celebrations, advocating unity amid political tensions over transparency and election integrity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:37 IST
Tushar Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, dismissed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' claims on Monday, denouncing allegations of 'urban Naxals' infiltrating Gandhian institutions in Wardha.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi emphasized that Gandhian followers are 'deshbhakt krantikaris'—patriotic revolutionaries—who challenge authority to awaken power-holders, unlike armed militants.

Plans for a 'Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra' from Nagpur to Wardha, coinciding with major festival celebrations, underscore their peaceful advocacy. Prominent figures like Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi are expected to participate, amidst concerns of election integrity and call for transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

