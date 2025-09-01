Left Menu

Pioneering Support for Nursing Mothers at Shree Jagannath Temple

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, has launched a breastfeeding room to support visiting nursing mothers. This facility accommodates four women at once, ensuring privacy, hygiene, and safety. Women attendants are available to assist, and medical assistance is also provided if needed.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri, Odisha, has taken a progressive step by opening a breastfeeding room on its premises. Unveiled on Monday, the facility addresses the needs of nursing mothers visiting the historic 12th-century shrine.

SJTA chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee, emphasized the importance of this facility, noting the significant number of mothers who attend the temple with their children daily. The newly opened room allows four women to breastfeed simultaneously, providing necessary privacy, hygiene, and safety measures.

The room is staffed by women attendants to aid visitors. Additionally, mothers can access medical assistance if required. The initiative follows a decision made during an August meeting held by senior officials.

