Temple Traditions Under Judicial Review: Travancore Devaswom Board's Strategy

The Travancore Devaswom Board president, P S Prasanth, plans to persuade the Supreme Court regarding the rituals of the Sabarimala shrine amid ongoing debates over women's entry. A 2018 verdict allowing women of menstruating age has sparked contention, with the board seeking legal advice before making submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, P S Prasanth, announced on Monday that efforts will be made to present the significance of Sabarimala shrine's rituals and customs to the Supreme Court. This move follows ongoing discussions on the court's 2018 decision.

That landmark ruling declared the ban on women of menstruating age entering the temple as unconstitutional, causing widespread protests. Prasanth emphasized the need to consult legal experts before making any formal submissions to the court.

The comments emerged a day after BJP's Kerala chief criticized the board for organizing the Global Ayyappa Sangamam, with the event part of the board's 75th anniversary celebrations, in collaboration with the Kerala government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

