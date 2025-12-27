Celebrating Pratishtha Dwadashi: Hindu Rituals at Ram Temple

In a significant event for the Hindu community, rituals marking the second anniversary of the Pratishtha Dwadashi ceremony began on Saturday at the Ram temple premises. Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra (SRJTK) Trust announced the commencement of the ceremonies, drawing attention from devotees nationwide.

The anniversary, scheduled for December 31, will feature Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. The rituals, supervised by SRJTK Trust member Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha, included an elaborate havan, the establishment of a kavach, and a palanquin festival, among other religious observances.

The ceremony has attracted a large number of devotees to Ayodhya, with all VIP passes booked until January 1, 2026, as stated by temple trust member Anil Mishra. The city has witnessed a steady increase in visitors, and those utilizing the general darshan route manage to complete their visit in roughly half an hour.

