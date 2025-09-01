Odisha BJP Launches 'Seva Pakhhya' to Honor PM Modi's 75th Birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha has unveiled plans for 'Seva Pakhhya,' a service-oriented campaign to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birth anniversary. The initiative, which begins on September 17, aims to reinforce community service through a series of health, blood donation, and cleanliness drives.

State President Manmohan Samal, along with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, spearheaded the preparatory seminar to outline the event's activities. Spanning from Modi's birthday to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the BJP wishes to mark the occasion with enthusiasm and reverence.

Further enriching the event, Jatin Mohanty announced exhibitions and film screenings celebrating Modi's life. Additionally, on September 25, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary will be observed across various levels, aligning with the party's commitment to honoring key figures in Indian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)