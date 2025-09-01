Left Menu

Debate Over Satanic Worship Sparks Concerns in Nagaland Assembly

The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) advised the state's assembly speaker to avoid discussing 'satanic worship' to prevent inadvertently promoting practices deemed 'alien to Naga society.' NJCF stresses that satanic rituals lack the structure of organized religions and are condemned across various faiths and cultures. The Forum urges prohibition over debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:05 IST
The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) on Monday implored the state's assembly speaker, Sharingain Longkumer, to omit discussions on 'satanic worship' from the legislative agenda. The NJCF argues that such discussions could inadvertently endorse a practice that the Forum considers foreign to Naga culture.

In a letter addressed to Longkumer, NJCF President N Paphino highlighted the absence of structured religion in satanic rituals, labeling the activities as contrary to both civil and spiritual norms. Paphino stated that while the Indian Constitution ensures freedom of religion, it does not condone harmful practices or those against public order.

The NJCF urged the government to avoid debating the subject in the assembly and to take a firm stance against satanic practices. The legislative body is scheduled to address the 'Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland' under a motion for the upcoming monsoon session, tabled by MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu.

