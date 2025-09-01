Left Menu

Haryana on High Alert as Torrential Rains Threaten Flooding

Haryana faces heavy rains necessitating alerts for potential flooding. Schools closed in affected regions, with Yamuna river's levels prompting evacuations. Chief Minister Saini instructs officials on disaster management, highlighting shelter, food, and medical preparedness. Precautionary monitoring and resource mobilization are ongoing throughout the state.

  • India

Heavy rain pounded several regions of Haryana, prompting authorities to issue an alert for more downpours in the following days.

The continuous rainfall has significantly raised water levels in several rivers, including the Yamuna, leading officials to open the floodgates at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district. Closure of schools has been ordered as a precautionary measure in certain affected areas.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini convened a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners to assess the flood situation and discharge responsibilities to district administrations. Saini emphasized aiding flood-affected individuals from Punjab with shelter and food, ensuring ample foodgrain storage, and directing health and animal husbandry departments to maintain operational readiness.

