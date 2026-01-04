Yamuna Clean-Up: From Government Program to People's Movement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the transformation of the Yamuna clean-up from a government initiative to a broad-based people's movement during her visit to the ITO Chhath Ghat clean-up drive.

Gupta asserted the Delhi government is executing the campaign with urgency, employing phased, scientific methods to rejuvenate the river, including silt disposal, waste management, and biological treatment systems. She lauded volunteers from the Culture Youth Foundation and the inspirational participation of citizens, youth, and the Yamuna Task Force. This public involvement, she noted, highlights growing collective awareness and dedication to the cause.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the vital role of young people in environmental transformation, stressing that the onus of keeping the Yamuna clean transcends the government to include society's collective moral responsibility for future generations. Gupta reiterated that meaningful change arises when society collaborates with the government, urging citizens to maintain their commitment to a clean Yamuna, which symbolizes a clean, healthy, and empowered Delhi.