Left Menu

Yamuna Clean-Up: From Government Program to People's Movement

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights the transformation of the Yamuna clean-up into a people's movement, emphasizing the role of youth and collective commitment. Efforts include waste management and sewage treatment. Public participation underscores the growing awareness and the shared responsibility toward environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:10 IST
Yamuna Clean-Up: From Government Program to People's Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the transformation of the Yamuna clean-up from a government initiative to a broad-based people's movement during her visit to the ITO Chhath Ghat clean-up drive.

Gupta asserted the Delhi government is executing the campaign with urgency, employing phased, scientific methods to rejuvenate the river, including silt disposal, waste management, and biological treatment systems. She lauded volunteers from the Culture Youth Foundation and the inspirational participation of citizens, youth, and the Yamuna Task Force. This public involvement, she noted, highlights growing collective awareness and dedication to the cause.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the vital role of young people in environmental transformation, stressing that the onus of keeping the Yamuna clean transcends the government to include society's collective moral responsibility for future generations. Gupta reiterated that meaningful change arises when society collaborates with the government, urging citizens to maintain their commitment to a clean Yamuna, which symbolizes a clean, healthy, and empowered Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global
2
Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for women domestic helps

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS manifesto promises free power, Rs 1,500 allowance for wo...

 India
3
Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

Klaebo and Diggins Dominate Tour de Ski: A Prelude to Olympic Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

Tensions Rise: North Korea's Bold Missile Launches Before Diplomacy Push

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026