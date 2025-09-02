Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Champions LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV met with Rev James Martin to endorse his advocacy for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church. This meeting signifies a continuation of the welcoming stance of his predecessor, Pope Francis. The encounter has sparked contrasting reactions among church factions, highlighting ongoing debates on church doctrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:29 IST
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV held an important meeting with Rev James Martin, a leading voice for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church, reaffirming the commitment to welcome all individuals.

This encounter underscores the continuity of Pope Francis' inclusive policies, as Leo emphasized acceptance and dialogue.

Reactions have been mixed, reflecting ongoing tensions over church doctrine and LGBTQ+ rights.

