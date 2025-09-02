Amanda Seyfried marks a dramatic transition from her known role in 'Mamma Mia!' to leading in 'The Testament of Ann Lee' at the Venice Film Festival. The film chronicles the life of Ann Lee, a Shaker sect leader, diverging from Seyfried's previous upbeat roles.

Meanwhile, Helsinki turns red as dance music enthusiasts celebrate the 25th anniversary of DJ Darude's iconic track 'Sandstorm'. Fans, dressed in red, recreated scenes from the song's video by running past notable city landmarks.

In another development, acclaimed director Jim Jarmusch voiced concerns over corporate financing in films. Jarmusch criticized the association of his film distributor with the Israeli military, underscoring his stance that all corporate funds are inherently tainted.