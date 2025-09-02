Pink's Battle with Bacterial Infection: Recovery & Resilience

Singer-songwriter Pink, officially known as Alecia Beth Moore-Hart, is on the mend from a bacterial infection, as reported by People. The artist took to Instagram, sharing an image of herself in recovery, comfortably resting on a couch with an IV for company.

'This is all normal and everything is going well,' Pink reassured her fans, while humorously detailing her encounter with E. Coli during a vacation. She described combatting the bacteria with the help of loved ones, red wine, and a vitamin IV, alluding to the potential symptoms of diarrhoea, cramps, and fever per the CDC.

In recent months, Pink had to postpone her Summer Carnival Tour due to health concerns, prioritizing her well-being first. Known for her dedication to performance, she expressed regret over tour disruptions. Beyond her health challenges, Pink's musical achievements continue to shine, from her debut album's success to multiple Grammy wins and prestigious Billboard recognitions.