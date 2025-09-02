Amanda Seyfried's 'The Testament of Ann Lee' Receives Ovation at Venice Film Festival

Amanda Seyfried, acclaimed actress and singer, experienced an emotional moment at the Venice Film Festival as her film 'The Testament of Ann Lee' garnered a 15-minute standing ovation. Reported by People, the film is a historical drama musical, co-written and helmed by Mona Fastvold. Seyfried stars as Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Shakers, a Christian sect known for its ecstatic worship rituals.

According to the festival synopsis, 'The Testament of Ann Lee' is described as 'an epic fable inspired by Ann Lee's life, recounting her role in the radical religious movement of the late 1700s.' Fastvold remarked, 'Our film speculates on the life of Ann Lee, a rare female religious leader, and her follower's unique form of worship through song and movement,' as reported by People.

Discussing the film, Seyfried expressed to Variety, 'It's a celebration, an experience beyond easy description because it felt so brave and initially daunting.' She revealed her enjoyment of singing onscreen, noting, 'Singing enhances my acting. Once in tune with the role, it became an immersive, liberating experience, thanks to Mona's vision.'

During a press conference, Fastvold explained her choice to cast Seyfried, saying, 'Amanda embodies strength, maternal grace, and a hint of madness, crucial for portraying Ann Lee's complex character,' as reported by People. 'Exploring these facets at this point in life was compelling, and Amanda displayed readiness to delve into this duality,' added the director.

Seyfried, reflecting on the film's making, described the experience as 'incredible,' while acknowledging the challenges of playing a community leader. 'I resonate with the motherly instincts, the need for compassion and community, aligning with Mona and Ann Lee's intentions,' said the Emmy Award winner. She candidly noted, 'Though hesitant at first, Mona's belief in me was pivotal.'

The 'Testament of Ann Lee,' also features Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, among others. As of yet, an official release date is pending for this anticipated film, with the Venice International Film Festival continuing till September 6, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)