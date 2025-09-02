Left Menu

Spiritual Devotees and Leaders Flock to Lalbaug's Ganpati Festival

The 10-day Ganpati Festival organized by Lalbaug's Raja Trust at Netaji Subhash Palace sees a massive turnout of devotees and prominent personalities seeking blessings. India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, expressed joy at attending, while the organizers ensure comfort and prasad for all visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, the renowned Lalbaug's Raja Trust is hosting a 10-day Ganpati Festival at Netaji Subhash Palace, attracting a massive gathering of devotees and notable figures. Among the attendees was India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who praised the event's security arrangements and expressed his own spiritual fulfillment.

Shri Rakesh Bindal, the Trust's Chairman, emphasized the divine grace enabling the participation of leaders and celebrities from across the nation. The Trust remains committed to ensuring every visitor enjoys comfort and leaves with prasad.

Vice Chairman Shri Satyabhushan Jain conveyed wishes for Ganpati Bappa to guide visitors toward success. The festival continues to draw attendees past official hours, with prominent figures like Shri Pradeep Kumar Agarwal and Shri Dharampal Singal actively participating.

