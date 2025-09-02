Left Menu

A Historic Ovation: 'The Testament of Ann Lee' Shines at Venice Film Festival

'The Testament of Ann Lee,' starring Amanda Seyfried, made waves at the Venice International Film Festival by achieving a 15-minute standing ovation. Directed by Mona Fastvold, the film portrays Ann Lee, the Shaker sect's leader. Co-star Lewis Pullman portrays her brother, further enriching this historical drama.

Updated: 02-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:51 IST
The Venice International Film Festival witnessed a remarkable moment as 'The Testament of Ann Lee,' headlined by Amanda Seyfried, set a new record with a 15-minute standing ovation during its premiere screening. The film, directed and written by Mona Fastvold, delves into the historical narrative of Ann Lee, the pioneering leader of the 18th-century Shakers' religious sect.

Co-starring Lewis Pullman as Seyfried's brother, William Lee, the historical drama resonated profoundly with audiences. 'I think people quite liked it,' commented Seyfried to Variety after the screening. Notably, the film's ovation surpassed the previous record held by Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein,' which garnered a 13-minute ovation earlier in the festival.

With a supporting cast that includes Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott, and Matthew Beard, the film promises a rich storytelling experience. The script, co-written by Brady Corbet, known for 'The Brutalist,' alongside Fastvold, contributes to its compelling narrative. The festival, which began on August 27, will draw to a close on Saturday.

