MAX Marketing: A Decade of Elevating Indian Cinema

Celebrating a decade of innovation, MAX Marketing has transformed the landscape of Indian film marketing. Launched in 2015 by Varun Gupta, the agency has grown from a boutique venture into an industry behemoth, executing over 150 campaigns that span across Bollywood and regional cinemas.

Renowned for its bespoke strategies, MAX tailors every campaign to the film's unique narrative, keeping no two promotions alike. From making 'Kabir Singh' a youth phenomenon with emotive themes to presenting 'RRR' as a pan-India spectacle, MAX has consistently delivered tailored marketing success.

MAX's success lies in its ability to blend data-driven insights with compelling storytelling. Beyond creating pre-release buzz, their campaigns ensure prolonged audience engagement, leaving lasting cultural and commercial footprints. As they step into their next phase, MAX aims to continue celebrating cinema with unbridled passion and innovation.