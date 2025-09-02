Paris Court Orders Trial: Depardieu Faces Serious Allegations

French actress Charlotte Arnould took to social media on Tuesday to announce that famed actor Gerard Depardieu has been ordered to face trial on charges of allegedly raping her.

Neither the Paris prosecutor's office nor her lawyer confirmed Arnould's statement, while Depardieu's lawyer was unavailable for comment. Depardieu has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The investigation into Depardieu for rape and sexual assault began in 2022, with Arnould, now 29, revealing she was the complainant. She expressed relief at the progression of the case on Instagram. Previously, Depardieu received an 18-month suspended sentence for a separate case involving another sexual assault incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)