Left Menu

Kannada Film Star Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, along with accomplices, has been heavily fined by the DRI in a gold smuggling case involving 14.8 kg of gold. Rao, who was apprehended at Bengaluru airport in March, now faces imprisonment under COFEPOSA, with her case pending in the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:15 IST
Kannada Film Star Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal
Ranya Rao
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's entertainment industry is abuzz as acclaimed Kannada film actress Ranya Rao faces charges of gold smuggling. On Tuesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) slapped a mammoth fine of Rs 102 crore on her in connection to a case that has gripped national headlines.

The scandal extends beyond Ranya, with substantial penalties also imposed on hotelier Tarun Kondaraju and jewellers Sahil and Bharat Kumar Jain. They have collectively contributed to a fine pot, registering Rs 63 crore on Kondaraju and Rs 56 crore each on the Jain duo.

Ranya, who is related to a top police official, was apprehended carrying 14.8 kg of gold in March while returning from Dubai. As the judicial process ramps up, the High Court will address aspects of COFEPOSA regulations in September, following on from July's sentencing under the same act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

Maharashtra's New Push for Maratha Reservation: A Historic Step Forward

 India
2
Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

Bribery Bust: Gurugram Traffic Officers Suspended

 India
3
World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

World Leaders on the Move: A Global Diary of Political Visits and Events

 Global
4
BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

BRS Family Feud Unfolds: Telangana BJP Criticizes Soap Opera Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025