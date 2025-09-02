Kannada Film Star Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal

Karnataka's entertainment industry is abuzz as acclaimed Kannada film actress Ranya Rao faces charges of gold smuggling. On Tuesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) slapped a mammoth fine of Rs 102 crore on her in connection to a case that has gripped national headlines.

The scandal extends beyond Ranya, with substantial penalties also imposed on hotelier Tarun Kondaraju and jewellers Sahil and Bharat Kumar Jain. They have collectively contributed to a fine pot, registering Rs 63 crore on Kondaraju and Rs 56 crore each on the Jain duo.

Ranya, who is related to a top police official, was apprehended carrying 14.8 kg of gold in March while returning from Dubai. As the judicial process ramps up, the High Court will address aspects of COFEPOSA regulations in September, following on from July's sentencing under the same act.

(With inputs from agencies.)