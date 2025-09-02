Transformative Change: Empowering Transgender Rights
India's premier human rights body is set to host a transformative national conference focused on transgender rights, aiming to ensure dignity and equal opportunity for the community. The event will gather diverse stakeholders to discuss and recommend policy reforms, enhancing inclusion and supporting transgender rights in India.
- Country:
- India
India's National Human Rights Commission is leading the charge for transformative change by hosting a national conference on transgender rights. Scheduled for September 4 at the India Habitat Centre, the event aims to ensure dignity and equal opportunities for transgender individuals, according to officials.
The NHRC emphasizes that integrating transgender persons into society is not just a legal obligation but a moral duty. The conference is expected to draw government officials, legal experts, policymakers, civil society representatives, and media to discuss strategies for advancing transgender rights.
Focusing on the theme 'Revamping Spaces, Reclaiming Voices', the conference seeks to address systemic discrimination and foster inclusion. It will also evaluate legal frameworks and welfare programs to propose reforms that promote equal access to education, healthcare, and employment for transgender persons.
(With inputs from agencies.)