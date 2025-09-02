Left Menu

Gérard Depardieu Stands Trial Amidst Allegations of Sexual Assault

Gérard Depardieu, a notable figure in French cinema, is set to stand trial in Paris for allegations of rape and sexual assault against Charlotte Arnould. Arnould, whose claims date back to 2018, feels relieved by the judicial proceedings. Depardieu, previously convicted of similar charges, faces new legal challenges.

Updated: 02-09-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Gérard Depardieu, a towering figure in French cinema, is set to face trial in Paris over grave allegations of rape and sexual assault made by fellow actor Charlotte Arnould. The accusations, dating back to 2018, have been a source of intense scrutiny for the film industry powerhouse.

Arnould expressed relief at the forthcoming trial, stating on Instagram that the judge's indictment order offered a sense of 'judicial truth.' Her lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, affirmed this sentiment, describing it as a crucial moment of justice. The allegations surfaced after Arnould accused Depardieu of assault at his Paris home.

Earlier this year, the revered actor was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and received an 18-month suspended sentence, marking a significant moment in France's adherence to post-#MeToo accountability. Despite his illustrious career, Depardieu's legal troubles are mounting, with over 20 women having alleged misconduct in recent years.

