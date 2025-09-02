IHG Expands Footprint with Two New Hotels in Bengaluru

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced a significant expansion in Bengaluru through a management agreement with Hotel Chetan International. The deal includes the development of two hotels, the Crowne Plaza Bengaluru KIADB Aerospace Park and the Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru KIADB Aerospace Park, both slated for a first-quarter 2028 opening.

Each property will feature 210 rooms, contributing to a total of over 420 new accommodations in India's hospitality landscape. These hotels are strategically situated in KIADB Aerospace Park, an area attracting diverse segments including business, leisure, and social travelers.

Sudeep Jain, IHG's Managing Director for South West Asia, expressed enthusiasm over the strengthened presence, emphasizing the strategic importance of Bengaluru in their expansion plans. IHG currently operates 51 hotels in India with 72 more in the pipeline over the next 3 to 5 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)