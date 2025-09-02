Ancient Discoveries: Reevaluating Mizoram's History

In a groundbreaking discovery, over 700-year-old human bones, including skulls and femurs, were unearthed from a cave in northern Mizoram, near the Manipur border, potentially reshaping the historical narrative of the Mizo people. This significant find was announced by the Indian Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Rin Sanga, Convenor of the Mizoram chapter of INTACH, revealed that these bones, which include nine human skulls, various femurs, and other skeletal remains, surpass the age of previously discovered remains in the region. Sanga stated that an in-depth study would be pursued to reassess the history of the Mizos.

Discovered by a hunter on January 11, the remains were found buried in an elevated cave within the Thingkhuang forest area, a few kilometers from North Khawlek village in Saitual district. Carbon dating tests have dated the bones to between 1260 CE and 1320 CE. The discovery, which raises questions about the timeline of the Mizo people's arrival in Mizoram, is sparking renewed interest in the region's ancient history.

(With inputs from agencies.)