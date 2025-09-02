Left Menu

Vandalism of Tribal Heroes' Statues Sparks Public Outcry in Jharkhand

Statues of tribal freedom fighters Sido and Kanhu were vandalised in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, prompting significant public protest. The incident marks the second such case within a fortnight, coinciding with the tribal festival, Karma Puja. The police have assured action against the unknown perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:52 IST
Statues of tribal freedom fighter brothers Sido and Kanhu were vandalised in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh town for the second time in less than two weeks, leading to public outrage and road blockages on Tuesday.

The latest act of vandalism occurred on the eve of Karma Puja, a significant festival for the tribal community. A portion of the statues, situated on a shared platform near a local college, was reportedly damaged by unidentified vandals early Tuesday, according to police reports.

On being informed about the incident, a large gathering of locals staged a protest, disrupting traffic at a major intersection until police promised to investigate and arrest those responsible. The community's frustration was fueled by an earlier unsolved vandalism incident involving the same statues and another of former Chief Minister KB Sahay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

