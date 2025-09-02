Humans in the Loop: A Groundbreaking Film on Adivasi Woman's Role in AI

Humans in the Loop, an award-winning film showcasing an Adivasi woman's journey as an AI data-labeller, is nearing its release. Esteemed filmmakers Kiran Rao and Biju Toppo have joined as executive producers to bolster its impact.

Kiran Rao expressed her admiration in a press statement, saying, 'I loved Humans in the Loop from the very first viewing. Its poignant narrative delivers a crucial message on technology, labor, and endangered knowledge systems. Supporting this endeavor felt urgent and necessary.' Biju Toppo added, 'This film vividly portrays the lives of people I've known firsthand. Adivasi perspectives have long remained marginalized, and this film boldly amplifies our voice. Witnessing its growth, I take pride in its blend of regional and global relevance.'

Directed by Aranya Sahay and produced by Mathivanan Rajendran, Sarabhi Ravichandran, Shilpa Kumar, and Sahay through Storiculture's Impact Fellowship and SAUV Films, the film is set in Jharkhand. It chronicles Nehma, an Oraon Adivasi woman, exposing the hidden labor underpinning "smart" technologies. To maximize reach in India, the producers have crafted an alternative distribution model backed by the Museum of Imagined Futures' Impact Distribution fund. Launching on 5 September 2025 at Cinepolis Andheri, Mumbai, the film will expand to key cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru from 12 September.

The filmmakers also introduced a 'cinema of the people' initiative, allowing audiences to request screenings in their locales. (ANI)

