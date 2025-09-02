Left Menu

Mumbai's Grand Ganesh Idol Immersion: A Festive Spectacle

In Mumbai, over 26,000 Ganesh and Gauri idols were immersed, including those from sarvajanik mandals, during the Ganesh festival. The BMC reported no incidents and encouraged eco-friendly practices by urging the immersion of idols in artificial lakes to protect natural water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai witnessed the immersion of over 26,000 Ganesh and Gauri idols, marking a grand celebration during the festival. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported smooth proceedings, emphasizing the significance of community involvement.

This year, the civic body arranged 290 artificial lakes to safeguard natural water resources, urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices. During the 10-day festival, thousands of devotees took part in this age-old tradition.

Notably, the BMC promoted the use of eco-friendly idols and instructed the immersion of Plaster of Paris idols under six feet in artificial ponds. The festival concluded on Anant Chaturdashi.

