Cardi B Cleared of Assault Charges in $24M Lawsuit

A California jury unanimously cleared pop star Cardi B of assault allegations in a $24 million civil lawsuit. The case was initiated by a security guard stemming from a 2018 encounter.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury reached its verdict in less than an hour, siding with the Grammy-winning artist, aged 32, known for hits like "Taki Taki" and "I Like It." The plaintiff, Emani Ellis, alleged that Cardi B attacked her outside a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office, but the defendant maintained her innocence.

Cardi B testified she did not physically engage with Ellis but admitted to using strong language when Ellis tried filming her during a private visit. In response to the verdict, Cardi B expressed relief and warned against any future "frivolous lawsuits."

