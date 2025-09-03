Left Menu

Cardi B Cleared of Assault Charges in $24M Lawsuit

A California jury cleared Cardi B of assault charges in a $24 million lawsuit by a security guard over a 2018 encounter. The jury quickly sided with Cardi B, who was accused of physical assault and shouting racial slurs. Cardi maintains her innocence, asserting she did not touch the plaintiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 05:17 IST
Cardi B

A California jury unanimously cleared pop star Cardi B of assault allegations in a $24 million civil lawsuit. The case was initiated by a security guard stemming from a 2018 encounter.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury reached its verdict in less than an hour, siding with the Grammy-winning artist, aged 32, known for hits like "Taki Taki" and "I Like It." The plaintiff, Emani Ellis, alleged that Cardi B attacked her outside a Beverly Hills obstetrician's office, but the defendant maintained her innocence.

Cardi B testified she did not physically engage with Ellis but admitted to using strong language when Ellis tried filming her during a private visit. In response to the verdict, Cardi B expressed relief and warned against any future "frivolous lawsuits."

(With inputs from agencies.)

