Outcry Over Security Guard's Murder Highlights Minority Safety Concerns in Bangladesh

Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao has strongly condemned the murder of a Hindu security guard at a garment factory in Bangladesh, voicing serious concerns for the safety of minorities in the country. This latest incident, reported in Mymensingh district, marks the third such attack within two weeks, signaling an escalating threat to minority communities.

According to authorities, Bajendra Biswas, aged 42, was fatally shot at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory. The shooter, identified as Noman Mia, 29, used a government-issued shotgun during the attack. Despite being part of the same factory unit, Mia's actions have ignited fears over the security measures for minority groups.

Rao has urged the Bangladesh government to act decisively in response and ensure justice for the victim's family. He also appealed to international bodies to address the increasing violence against minorities in the region through diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that violence rooted in identity should have no place in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)