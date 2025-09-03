Yogi Adityanath Envisions India as Global Tech Hub with Industry-Academia Synergy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has underscored the importance of robust industry-academia partnerships to transform India into a global leader in technology and sustainable development. Speaking at the Samanvay industry-academia engagement event at IIT Kanpur, Adityanath emphasized the event's theme of 'coordination,' linking discussions on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability to improvements in citizens' quality of life.

He outlined India's historical economic journey, noting India's decline in global GDP share from 25% until the 17th century to 2% by 1947, and lauded recent reforms for bolstering India to the world's fourth-largest economy. Praising IIT Kanpur's six-decade contribution to technology, he urged the institution to spearhead the Deep-Tech India 2025 initiative.

To cement this vision, the 'DeepTech Bharat' 2025 conference launched at IIT Kanpur, featuring esteemed entities like DRDO and ISRO, alongside over 200 venture capital firms. The conference presented the first deep-tech accelerator and AI co-pilot 'DeepTech Policy' 2035, aiming to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy and foster innovation across Uttar Pradesh's tier-2 and tier-3 cities.