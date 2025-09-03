Left Menu

Haunted Sequel to Conjure Fear and Love: Vikram Bhatt's Latest Horror Adventure

Director Vikram Bhatt's film, 'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past', releasing on November 21, is a sequel to 'Haunted – 3D'. The movie, featuring Mimoh Chakraborty, combines horror and heartbreak in a desolate mansion filled with dark secrets. Produced by Anand Pandit, it promises a chilling cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:28 IST
Director Vikram Bhatt is set to release his latest horror film, 'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past', in theaters on November 21. Announcing this on Wednesday, the makers revealed that it acts as a sequel to Bhatt's 2011 film, 'Haunted – 3D'.

Known for weaving romanticized horror tales, Bhatt promises his audience a mix of eerie suspense and poignant love in his new movie. Unlike recent horror comedies, 'Haunted: Ghosts of the Past' plunges into pure horror with a story centered on a man uncovering dark secrets within a remote mountain mansion.

With Mimoh Chakraborty leading the cast, supported by Chetna Pande, the film is produced by Anand Pandit alongside other collaborators. Pandit, having previously worked with the Bhatt duo on '1920', expressed eagerness for another spine-tingling box office outing.

