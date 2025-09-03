Punjab's Deluge Dilemma: A Torrential Crisis Unfolds

Punjab is grappling with its most severe flood since 1988, affecting every district as relentless rains continue to batter the state. The devastating deluge has claimed 30 lives thus far, prompting widespread rescue and relief efforts.

Assistance is pouring in from various sectors, with authorities sounding alerts in Rupnagar and Patiala, cautioning residents about rising river levels. Educational institutions have been temporarily closed, and water discharge from Bhakra dam is being increased to prevent overflow.

Prominent political figures, including AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are slated to visit affected areas. The Punjab government reassures the public of its unwavering support as rescue operations by NDRF, Army, and local forces continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)