Transforming Anjanadri Hill: A Spiritual and Tourism Renaissance
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the development of Anjanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, emphasizing its religious, spiritual, and tourism value. Efforts include improving accessibility, acquiring land, and enhancing infrastructure for visitors, with significant funding allocated for these developments.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to expedite the development of Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The project highlights the site's mythological and tourism significance.
In a strategic meeting, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to improve facilities, such as providing easier access for the elderly, constructing a circumambulation path, and installing dormitory accommodations for the many pilgrims who visit annually. He noted the importance of these developments for boosting local tourism.
Funding for the project consists of Rs 200 crore sanctioned in two phases. The government is also addressing land acquisition challenges by proposing the purchase of private land and ensuring all works comply with forestry regulations. Plans further include developing ropeways in various tourist locations, including Anjanadri, under a Public-Private Partnership model.
