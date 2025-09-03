Left Menu

Transforming Anjanadri Hill: A Spiritual and Tourism Renaissance

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the development of Anjanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, emphasizing its religious, spiritual, and tourism value. Efforts include improving accessibility, acquiring land, and enhancing infrastructure for visitors, with significant funding allocated for these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:38 IST
Transforming Anjanadri Hill: A Spiritual and Tourism Renaissance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to expedite the development of Anjanadri Hill in Koppal district, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The project highlights the site's mythological and tourism significance.

In a strategic meeting, Siddaramaiah emphasized the need to improve facilities, such as providing easier access for the elderly, constructing a circumambulation path, and installing dormitory accommodations for the many pilgrims who visit annually. He noted the importance of these developments for boosting local tourism.

Funding for the project consists of Rs 200 crore sanctioned in two phases. The government is also addressing land acquisition challenges by proposing the purchase of private land and ensuring all works comply with forestry regulations. Plans further include developing ropeways in various tourist locations, including Anjanadri, under a Public-Private Partnership model.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

Kerala Urban Policy: Shaping the Future City

 India
2
Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Wing

Political Protest Sparks Harassment Allegation Against Samajwadi Women's Win...

 India
3
European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

European Football Fans Rally Against Transnational Matches

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

Uttar Pradesh Eyes Deep-Tech Future with IIT Kanpur at the Helm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025