Ozon's Take on Camus' 'The Stranger': A Modern Cinematic Reinterpretation

Adapting a literary classic for the screen poses challenges, and French director François Ozon embraces this 'betrayal' as he introduces Albert Camus' 'The Stranger' to the Venice Film Festival.

The film, shot in black and white, follows the story of Meursault, a detached Frenchman in 1930s Algeria who faces trial for murder. Ozon's adaptation seeks to ignite new discussions on the French classic's enduring relevance.

Ozon, renowned for films like 'Swimming Pool' and '8 Women', reflects on the novel's themes of absurdity, alienation, and colonial injustice, and its pertinence in today's world. Actor Benjamin Voisin portrays the emotionally detached Meursault, while the film vies for the Golden Lion award.