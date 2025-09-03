Left Menu

Ozon's Take on Camus' 'The Stranger': A Modern Cinematic Reinterpretation

French director François Ozon adapts Albert Camus' novel 'The Stranger' into a black-and-white film, aiming to generate contemporary debate. Set in colonial Algeria, it explores themes like absurdity and colonial injustice. The adaptation follows Meursault, highlighting present-day resonances as it competes for the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Adapting a literary classic for the screen poses challenges, and French director François Ozon embraces this 'betrayal' as he introduces Albert Camus' 'The Stranger' to the Venice Film Festival.

The film, shot in black and white, follows the story of Meursault, a detached Frenchman in 1930s Algeria who faces trial for murder. Ozon's adaptation seeks to ignite new discussions on the French classic's enduring relevance.

Ozon, renowned for films like 'Swimming Pool' and '8 Women', reflects on the novel's themes of absurdity, alienation, and colonial injustice, and its pertinence in today's world. Actor Benjamin Voisin portrays the emotionally detached Meursault, while the film vies for the Golden Lion award.

