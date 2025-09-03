Revamping Safety at Dilli Haat: Comprehensive Fire System Installation

The Dilli Haat INA market, a renowned cultural and craft hub in Delhi, is taking decisive action months after a fire reduced 24 of its shops to ashes. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has announced plans to install a comprehensive fire-fighting system to safeguard its premises.

The DTTDC has floated a tender for the project, which will cost an estimated Rs 16,40,800 and encompass both electrical and civil works. The new system will feature electric motor-driven pumps, automatic controls, and other necessary safety equipment, with a strict completion deadline set within 45 days, ensuring that the market remains open to the daily influx of 3,350 visitors.

Significant emphasis has been placed on minimizing disruptions during the duration of the project. Contractors are encouraged to undertake night work, if needed, to prevent inconveniences. The initiative follows the April 30 incident that devastated Dilli Haat, highlighting gaps in fire safety that need urgent redressal.